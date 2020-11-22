John Cassini and Carmen Moore Among Winners of 9th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards

Tonight UBCP/ACTRA honoured members of its community - in a streamed event for the first time in its nine year history - presenting six performance categories and two lifetime achievement awards at its 9th annual awards show.

The event was preceded by a star-studded virtual red-carpet and then opened with a special recorded welcome and congratulations to the performers by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Premier John Horgan. The Covid reality that the industry and performers are now working in was highlighted with several comedy sketches such as the musical number "Mask It Up" and comedy piece "Zoom Acting Class" - featuring notable industry veterans such as Veena Sood, Diana Bang, and Andrew McIlroy. A more reflective note was struck by a poignant remembrance of community members who died this past year which was set to a song by local blues artist (and UBCP/ACTRA Member) Jim Byrnes.

Winners List:

Best Lead Performance, Male - John Cassini for his role in Daughter

Best Lead Performance, Female - Carmen Moore for her role in Rustic Oracle

Best Supporting Performance, Male - Brendan Fletcher for his role in Night Hunter

Best Supporting Performance, Female - Jenn MacLean-Angus for her role in Daughter

Best Voice Performance - Giles Panton for her performance in Absolute Carnage

Best Stunt Performance - Stunt performers Corry Glass and Adrian Hein for their performances in The Detour - The Sister

The Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction was presented to Catherine Lough Haggquist.

The John Juliani Award of Excellence was presented to Alvin Sanders.

The Virtual Awards show was produced by Media Button. This year's virtual red carpet was hosted by entertainment guru Sabrina Furminger.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, the UBCP/ACTRA awards present an opportunity to come together as a community, via an online platform, to celebrate our best and brightest in the industry. These accomplished individuals, from a field of accomplished individuals, truly deserve this recognition and we are delighted to have found a way to honour them in these challenging times," said Keith Martin Gordey, UBCP/ACTRA President and ACTRA Vice President. "As wonderful as this year's award show will be, I know we all look forward to a future, hopefully this time next year, when we can once again put on our glad rags, crowd together at a venue and party down."

