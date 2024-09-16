Elektra Women's Choir Announces New Company Name ELEKTRA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elektra Women's Choir has announced that, effective immediately, it is formally rebranding to Elektra. Elektra is excited that this change helps better express its mandate and commitment to inclusion while acknowledging its history of leadership in performing, exploring, and celebrating music for adult treble voices.

Since its founding in 1987 by co-conductors Morna Edmundson and Diane Loomer, Elektra has been a beacon of artistic excellence and innovation in the choral community. In recent years, the choir has passionately championed the works of women composers, enriched the choral repertoire and provided a platform for underrepresented voices in the classical music world. This step explicitly names that Elektra is a choir of adult treble voices, and is a natural extension of Elektra's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to all adult treble voices,” says Morna Edmundson, Artistic Director of Elektra Women's Choir. “This change reflects our core values of inclusivity, respect, and artistic excellence. We believe that music has the power to bring people together, and by embracing gender neutrality, we are taking an important step towards a more inclusive community.”

As part of this endeavour, Elektra's website has been rebranded and relaunched. Choir president Holly Kennedy emphasized the significance of this development, saying, "For decades, people have affectionately referred to us simply as 'Elektra,' and we're excited that our presence on stage and online now reflects that same welcoming and approachable spirit. Our new website at elektra.ca is designed to be fully accessible and user-friendly, making it easier for everyone to engage with Elektra."

Elektra remains steadfast in its mission to support and perform works by underrepresented voices in the classical music world, including women and Canadian composers, while exploring new and diverse musical landscapes. This evolution promises to bring fresh perspectives and voices to the choir, enhancing its artistic vibrancy and cultural relevance.

Elektra invites all adult soprano and alto singers to join them in their musical journey. The choir looks forward to welcoming new singers and audience members who share their passion for choral music and commitment to inclusivity.

The ensemble's first performance of the 2024/25 season is The Light of Hope Returning (Nov 30, Dec 1), an immersive multi-disciplinary opportunity to embrace winter, the Solstice, and Christmas. For more information about Elektra, its season, and audition details, please visit www.elektra.ca or contact managingdirector@elektra.ca

About Elektra

Elektra is a Vancouver-based Canadian ensemble specialising in music for adult treble voices. Known for transformative performances and professional presentation, Elektra was founded in 1987. The ensemble champions Canadian composers and works by women composers. Elektra nurtures new talent through community programmes and educational opportunities, enriching the cultural landscape with its dedication to artistic excellence in choral music.

