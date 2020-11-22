Childlike Faith Academy Presents SECRET SANTA AND THE SURPRISING GIFT FACTORY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Students from the Childlike Faith Academy (CFA) will release a musical titled Secret Santa and The Surprising Gift Factory, Richmond News reports.

The musical will premiere on December 20 on CFA's YouTube channel. The 20-minute video features students aged 5-17, and is based on the story of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

"All children are working with instructors to come up with the storyline for this musical. The theme of the video is creating a meaningful message to spread love and encouragement to the community," said Elizabeth Chau, artistic director and principal of CFA.

The musical is free to watch, but Chau hopes that anyone who enjoys it will be inclined to make a donation.

