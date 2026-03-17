Ballet Vancouver To Make Debut With AFTER THE RAIN & OTHER WORKS

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Ballet Vancouver will make its debut with AFTER THE RAIN & OTHER WORKS, running April 23–25, 2026 at the Vancouver Playhouse. The inaugural program will feature a mix of repertory works and a world premiere by Artistic Director Joshua Beamish.

The program includes the Vancouver premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s AFTER THE RAIN, alongside Wen Wei Wang’s SWAN, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s REDEMPTION, and the world premiere of WINTERBOURNE, co-created by Beamish and Gitxsan designer Yolonda Skelton.

“We are proud to present a thrilling mixed program that celebrates the diversity of our community,” said Beamish.

Program

AFTER THE RAIN

Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon

Set to music by Arvo Pärt, the ballet is known for its minimalist structure and pas de deux exploring intimacy and connection.

SWAN

Choreography by Wen Wei Wang

Inspired by Swan Lake, the work blends classical and contemporary movement with a layered soundscape incorporating Tchaikovsky and electronic composition.

REDEMPTION

Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

A solo work examining solitude and transformation through the figure of a fallen angel.

WINTERBOURNE (World Premiere)

Choreography by Joshua Beamish

Design by Yolonda Skelton

Set to a score by Cris Derksen, the new work explores interconnectedness through a collaboration between ballet and Indigenous design perspectives.

The performances will feature dancers from American Ballet Theatre alongside Canadian artists.

Performance Information

AFTER THE RAIN & OTHER WORKS

April 23–25, 2026

Vancouver Playhouse

Pre-show talks will take place at 6:45 p.m. prior to each performance, featuring members of the creative team and guest artists.