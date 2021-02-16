BWW Interview: Sam Chimes shares a preview of Zee Zee Theatre's VIRTUAL HUMANITY coming up next month!

In a world where face-to-face conversations are currently at a minimum and online interactions are at a high, theatres are finding new ways to foster creativity and conversations to reignite a spark in a community that has been dimmed for a long time. Next month, Vancouver's Zee Zee Theatre will present VIRTUAL HUMANITY, an online version of their popular past event: Human Library.

VIRTUAL HUMANITY gives participants exposure to a wide variety of life stories and experiences with emphasis on individuals from the BIPOC community. As a participant, individuals will have the opportunity to "check out" a "virtual human" for a 20 minute intimate conversation. The "virtual humans" will share their stories and expand on their culture and beliefs. Those available for "check out" are not actors but real people with interesting and unique stories that are definitely worth the listen! VIRTUAL HUMANITY runs every Saturday and Sunday in March from 12-3pm and will be taking place from March 6th to 28th.

The project will be co-curated by Bunny (Daisy Joe) and Sam Chimes. Bunny is an award-winning musician from the Stl'atl'imx and Gitxsan Nations. Bunny unites storytelling and song while empowering the Indigenous community through highlighting their stories, history, and language through her music. Sam Chimes is a very versatile artist whose main focus is "sound." Working as a sound technician, DJ, music producer, and musician, Chimes has performed around the world. BroadwayWorld recently had the opportunity to interview Chimes about VIRTUAL HUMANITY. Read the full interview below!

1) Tell us about yourself. What do you do and what are you most passionate about?

I am a "Sound Ninja". I perform music live, DJ, and work in the Sound Department in the film industry. I am passionate about Sound.

2) You're one of two co-curators with Zee Zee Theatre's Virtual Humanity. What is your role on this project? How did you become involved?

My role in Zee Zee Theatre is to find participants and help guide them on the Storytelling journey. I help them find their story and organize it into an effective 10-minute presentation capsule. I got involved through the recommendation of one of the staff from Savage Society, a production company I had played for in the summer of 2020.

3) What has it been like recruiting storytellers for this project?

Recruiting storytellers has been very fun for me. Asking questions and digging in had made even me feel more connected. I am grateful to be able to hear and help the participants tell their stories.

4) Zee Zee Theatre wanted to focus on BIPOC representation for this virtual edition of their fan favourite Human Library. Why is this important?

This is important because hearing a variety of perspectives is paramount in hearing "all sides of the story". Our individual lived experiences are unique to us, and properly understanding a theme or subject requires various perspectives.

5) Tell us what audiences can expect when participating in Virtual Humanity. How does it work?

Audiences can expect a potential shift of perspective. They can expect to connect with another human that will share a personal lived story. Virtual Humanity is a great storytelling event where participants share their stories within a 10-minute capsule. After they share, the booker across the screen will get 10 minutes to ask questions and converse on the themes and subjects our participants spoke on.

6) What do you hope participants gain from experiencing this project?

I hope participants will gain a higher sense of empathy for their fellow humans. I hope they will leave with new thoughts and thought processes in their minds.

To learn more about VIRTUAL HUMANITY please visit the Zee Zee Theatre website at zeezeetheatre.ca. Tickets for the event are available now at weshowup.io and are $5 with an option to 'pay what it's worth' after the show.

Photo Credit: Genesis II Photography

Illustration Credit: Isa Rodrigues