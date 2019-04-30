h Club London Presents DEVOTION

This May h Club London (formerly The Hospital Club) is proud to present DEVOTION, an exhibition of award-winning photographer Christopher Roche's five-year-long project which saw him travel the globe exploring different, and often disappearing, faith traditions. The exhibition will take place from 14th - 19th May.

Interested in the common humanity rather than the dogma behind such traditions, he has photographed a fundamental aspect of the human condition.

Join us for the exhibition's private view on May 14th where Christopher will be in conversation with Anstice Oakeshott from 6pm - 6.30pm. The private view concludes at 8pm. To confirm attendance, please visit the event page HERE.

From the Buddhist monasteries of Tibet to the rock hewn churches of Ethiopia; from the dervishes of Iranian Kurdistan and the Sufi Zikrs of Chechnya to the burning Ghats of India and the animists in the Peruvian Andes, the project captures both the intimate and epic nature of ancient traditions that are now being lost to the forces of globalisation, mass tourism, political oppression and even global warming.

Roche's work follows in the tradition of social documentary photography epitomised by the likes of Salgado and Capa. However, he brings his own unique sensibility to his craft. His photographs, often described as painterly or cinematic, reveal his love for the mastery of light and composition exemplified by the great artists Rembrandt and Caravaggio.

Of DEVOTION, Christopher Roche says:

"Over the years I photographed both the intimate and epic nature of several faith traditions: private moments of prayer and meditation alongside monumental scenes with thousands of pilgrims in dramatic landscapes. I saw commonalities that transcend faith and frontiers - the use of prayer beads, the practice of pilgrimage and the devotion to shrines to name a few, and of course just as many differences, but all these outward observations appeared to me to conceal a deeper truth.

Across borders and amidst scenes of deep devotion I encountered poverty, superstition and repression. I saw, as is the case in most religions, women excluded from the privileged domains of men. However, I also experienced the beauty of the human spirit and a shared desire to connect to something greater than our self.

Perhaps this has been my journey too. I hope that this exhibition is in some small way a testament to the importance of these traditions - traditions that reflect a shared and fundamental aspect of the human condition that dates back to the dawn of time."

Ali Hillman, Curator, h Club adds:

"Few exhibitions canvas humanity with the scale and ambition inherent in Roche's work. The expansive vision of the work is both evident in each image's composition and the effort involved in accessing these diverse locations and cultures. In mounting this exhibition, the club recognises the effort and talent of an artist who has turned his lens to a breadth of sights and circumstances most people would otherwise never encounter. We are so proud to give this body of work a platform at our gallery."

Anstice Oakeshott is Deputy Director of Print Sales, The Photographers Gallery. With a Masters in Art History, Anstice has specialised in photography for over eight years. Previously she managed a private gallery in Cork street, London. Interested in social documentary she has curated exhibitions for numerous renowned and emerging photographers including Sebastiao Salgado, Wolfgang Suschitzky, Evgenia Arbugaeva & Tamas Dezso.

Christopher Roche has published two photographic books on this theme, The Priests and Pilgrims of Ethiopia and Banaras, Holy City.





