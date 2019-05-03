beatbraintumour Charity Gala Set for Saturday 22nd June 2019

NHS & Private Dental Practice Harrow Dental will host their first ever charity gala event #beatbraintumour in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity on Saturday 22nd June 2019 at The InterContinental O2 in London.

When Harrow Dental Practice owner Saleh Aria's son was diagnosed with brain tumour as a young child, the family went through a very difficult time, but thanks to The Brain Tumour Charity and their dedicated Children and Family support services, the distraught family was able to cope with the isolation and anxiety that follows a brain tumour diagnosis.

Moved by the charity inspirational team, Dr Saleh's has been an ardent supporter of the charity throughout the years. With his son now clear of the tumour, the talented dentist was eager to get involved with fundraising in a more impactful way and help the charity to make a real difference to the lives of those affected by a brain tumour, and is from this passion that the #beatbraintumour charity gala event was born.

The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK's largest dedicated brain tumour charity, committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts. They fund pioneering research to increase survival and improve treatment options and raise awareness of the symptoms and effects of brain tumours to get earlier diagnosis and to help families cope with everything that the diagnosis of a brain tumour brings. They also provide support for everyone affected so that they can live as full a life as possible, with the best quality of life.

The Charity funds and promotes the UK-wide HeadSmart campaign, raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of brain tumours in children and young people to make earlier diagnosis a reality. Earlier diagnosis will reduce long term disabilities and save lives. In just three years, HeadSmart has reduced average diagnosis time from 9.1 weeks to 6.5 weeks.

Proceeds from this charity event will go to The Brain Tumour Charity - Registered Charity in England and Wales (1150054) and Scotland (SC045081)

