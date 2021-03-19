Young Vic Sets New Dates For Cush Jumbo in HAMLET

The Young Vic announces their highly anticipated production of Hamlet, starring Cush Jumbo and directed by Greg Hersov, will begin previews from 27 September 2021, with Press Night 4 October.

This new version of Shakespeare's great tragedy will see Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) make her YV debut as a new kind of Hamlet, reuniting with her long-time collaborator Greg Hersov, to bring us this tale of power, politics and desire.a??

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director of the Young Vic, said: "I am delighted that this extraordinary new version of Hamlet will play at the YV this autumn. I want to take this opportunity to thank each audience member who kept their tickets in the show through this period of uncertainty; I can't wait to have you back into our house, to step into the extraordinary world Cush, Greg and the company will create. Finally, I look forward to sharing more detail on the rest of our 2021 season, including more imminent plans for welcoming you back to the YV, very soon. Until then, peace and love."

Further Hamlet cast and creative team to be announced.

