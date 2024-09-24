YES, WE'RE RELATED Comes To London at the Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh from a highly acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, Florence Lace-Evans brings heartbreak and hilarity hand-in-hand for the London debut of Yes We’re Related. Awarded the Keep It Fringe Grant for Edinburgh this summer, and listed in the Top 100 Trending Shows of The Edinburgh Fringe (Fringe Biscuit), Yes, We’re Related leads audiences through the stages of grief, sibling spats, and all-round chaos in 50 minutes of jaw-dropping performance.

Sara (Florence Lace Evans) is living in denial after losing her mother. Convinced that her mother has been reincarnated as a red squirrel named Gerald, Sara must keep Gerald – her ‘mother’ – protected at all costs. Throw in a highly strung sister, Saskia (Eleanor Griffiths), and her quirky fiancé Mark, a remembrance quickly spirals into sibling squabbles and squirrel shenanigans.

A dark comedy, with direction from Fran Davies-Cáceres (Heartstopper, Netflix), produced by the all new female-led theatre company Lace-Evans Productions and backed by SOHO Theatre Labs, Yes, We’re Related is partnering with the grief charity Sue Ryder for their London run.

Writer and performer Florence Lace-Evans comments, Yes, We’re Related has been a really important opportunity as a new writer to showcase the complicated and painful topic of grief. Of course, grief can be difficult to talk about, and writing the play as a dark comedy, I want to highlight the social issue of people not always being able to openly communicate about grief, as well as the broad spectrum of how people process the death of a loved one.







