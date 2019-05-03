Worthing Museum Reveals Newly Accessioned And Conserved Works For The First Time In Latest Exhibition

Worthing Museum & Art Gallery has welcomed some exciting new additions to its fine art collection in recent months, particularly from contemporary artists, many of whom have a local connection to Sussex.



The museum's new exhibition Collected and Conserved reveals these newly accessioned works for their first showing at WMA, and explores how and why certain works are selected by the museum's curatorial team.



Alongside artworks which are completely new to the collection will be some old favourites which have recently had professional conservation work undertaken to them, thanks to the generosity of the Friends at Worthing Museum. This exhibition explores the importance of conservation work and takes a more detailed look at the type of treatment these works have recently undergone.



In addition to pieces from within the fine art collection, WMA are also displaying one of their dresses from the costume collection; a late eighteenth century tambour work dress which has recently been conserved.



Discussing the exhibition, Emma Walder, Worthing Museum Art Curator says "We often find that visitors are very interested in what goes on behind the scenes in museums and we get many questions about what our roles are as curators. This exhibition gives us an opportunity to display new pieces as well as some recently conserved pieces, whilst giving an insight into some of the fundamental aspects of our curatorial role. We've included lots of information with all of the pieces on display to highlight their significance in the exhibition. As a result of the eclectic nature of the work this exhibition is visually quite unusual."



Collected and Conserved will be exhibited in Worthing Museum's Norwood Gallery from Saturday 4 May - Saturday 21 September 2019, for more information visit worthingmuseum.co.uk.







