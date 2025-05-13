World Premiere Of Arthur Berry's WHATEVER HAPPENED TO PHOEBE SALT Comes to the New Vic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Vic Theatre will produce the world premiere production of Whatever Happened to Phoebe Salt by Arthur Berry this May; a gritty, compelling drama that forms the centrepiece of Arthur Berry 100, a year-long programme of events marking the centenary of the acclaimed Stoke-on-Trent-born playwright, poet, artist and broadcaster.

Set in the heart of Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, Whatever Happened to Phoebe Salt tells a gripping and atmospheric story steeped in the raw, working-class experience that Berry so vividly captured in his writing. Masterfully capturing the soul of ordinary life, against a backdrop of stark, societal changes, the play is a testament to Berry's enduring legacy, offering audiences a rare and authentic glimpse into his world.

Penned especially for the New Vic in 1988 but never performed, Whatever Happened to Phoebe Salt was the last play Arthur Berry wrote before his death in 1994, and has been edited by New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins, with additional material by Karen Brown McKee and will be directed by Abbey Wright (The Mentalists, Old Vic Productions; The Father, Trafalgar Studios; Five Finger Exercise, Chichester Festival Theatre).

The cast for this landmark production includes experienced actors and exciting new talent. Stoke-on-Trent native Isabella Rossi will make her professional debut in the titular role of Phoebe Salt, alongside Matthew David Jones, also from Stoke-on-Trent, making his professional debut as Tommy Frizzell.

Fellow Staffordshire actors Alasdair Baker (Paper Hearts, Moon Rock; Trials of Mary, Eastern Angles) will play Sammy Salt, Laura Costello (The Mousetrap, UK and Ireland Tour; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) will play Nellie and Perry Moore (The Three Musketeers; Marvellous; A Leap In the Dark, New Vic) will play Gerry Dewsnap. Completing the company Elliot Goodhill (The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre; Hay Fever, Furzey Gardens; The Gun Powder Plot, Tower Vaults) will play Arnold, Andrew Pollard (Tom, Dick & Harry; Around the World in 80 Days, New Vic) stars as Cyril Pepper, Erika Poole (The Importance of Being Earnest, Worcester Swan; What Would Jarvis Do, Omnibus Theatre) will take on the role of Mrs Winkle and Tracey Ann Wood (Hay Fever, Twelfth Night; New Forest Open Air Theatre; Call The Midwife, BBC) will play Elsie.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: “Whatever Happened to Phoebe Salt is a vital and moving piece of work that Arthur Berry wrote for us, and we are proud to finally bring it to life in his centenary year. His voice remains as potent and relevant as ever, and this premiere is a highlight of our year-long celebration of his incredible contribution to theatre and the arts."

Director Abbey Wright said: “It is a great joy to be directing Arthur Berry's unperformed play; "Whatever Happened to Phoebe Salt?" It's an amazing play and it's an immeasurable honour to bring to life this vital modern classic for the very first time.”

Whatever Happened to Phoebe Salt is a flagship event in the Arthur Berry 100 programme, made possible by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and shines a light on Berry's powerful connection to North Staffordshire and his unique ability to turn the everyday struggles and beauty of working-class life into unforgettable works of art. The production will also contribute to the celebrations for SOT100 – a year of activity to mark the centenary of Stoke-on-Trent being awarded official city status that will shine a light on the heritage and cultural identity of the city and area, affectionately known as The Potteries.

Whatever Happened to Phoebe Salt premieres at the New Vic from Saturday 31 May - Saturday 21 June 2025. For more information visit newvictheatre.org.uk. For more information about Arthur Berry 100 visit arthurberry100.co.uk.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Amber Gray - Eureka Day - 4% Vote Now!