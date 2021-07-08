World Class Michael Jackson Tribute Will Be Performed at The Lowther Pavilion in August

Starring one of the world's greatest Michael Jackson tribute artists, CJ is bringing his five star production show to the stunning Lowther Pavilion, Lytham on the 6th of August to perform the music of the 'King of Pop' and tickets are on sale now!

On Friday the 6th of August, CJ will be performing at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion with his incredible live band and jaw-dropping dancers, bringing his world class tribute, to the people of Lytham, St. Annes. This outstanding production is the closest thing to seeing a live Michael Jackson show, presenting you with an immersive theatrical experience with stunning effects and choreography from start to finish whilst recreating the music and live performances of the greatest entertainer of all time! 'CJ has the X factor! His vocals are amazing' - Ray Lewis (Former lead singer of The Drifters)

This show will be one of first few live events to return to the Lowther Pavilion and Marketing Officer Anthony Price said, "We're really excited to welcome CJ back to the Lowther Pavilion and continue to bring live, indoor music back." CJ himself is looking forward to performing back at his home away home on the Fylde Coast to kick-start his U.K. tour 'I can't wait to perform at Lowther again, to see some familiar and new faces and to give people the best show I can possibly give. We've all been locked up inside for so long, and now it's time we enjoy ourselves again and celebrate a return to normality'. It's bound to be an emotional return for CJ, his crew and fans in attendance, perfectly fitting for the beautiful and powerful music of Michael Jackson.

'MJ the Legacy' is heading out on its 2021 U.K. tour, followed by a European Theatre tour in the fall.

Tickets for the Friday August 6th performance are available at: https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/mj-the-legacy-starring-cj/