Woolwich Works Unveils Family-Friendly Programme For May And June

Woolwich Works will present a packed programme of family-friendly events this May and June, featuring interactive music sessions, immersive theatre, and a special tribute concert celebrating one of the biggest pop stars of our time.

Families can step back in time with Baby Knees Up – VE Day 80 Special (9 May), an old-fashioned singalong led by Tom Carradine (of Carradine's Cockney Singalong). Marking 80 years since Victory in Europe, this fun-filled event brings together generations for an interactive celebration of resilience, hope, and camaraderie through the power of music. Expect wartime classics like We'll Meet Again, energetic singalongs including Knees Up Mother Brown, and plenty of flag-waving, bubbles, and dancing for all ages.

For those who love adventure and storytelling, Breathe (27-28 May) is an award-finalist immersive theatre experience that invites audiences to explore the hidden world of trees. Through breathtaking puppetry, stunning visuals, and a fusion of drum & bass with ethereal folk music, this show follows the journey of a tiny acorn as it discovers the mysteries of the forest. Young theatre lovers can also take part in a puppet-making workshop, where they'll craft their own woodland creatures using natural materials and learn puppetry techniques from the show's creators.

Swifties of all ages can enjoy a night of iconic music with Taylor Swift's Music Reimagined (Strings Version): An Unofficial Tribute Show (6 June). Performed by City String Ensemble, this intimate string quartet concert offers a classical twist on Taylor Swift's biggest hits. Fans can expect a setlist spanning all of Taylor's eras, with the chance to vote on additional songs to be performed live. The event also doubles as an album launch, giving audiences a first listen to City String Ensemble's brand-new tribute record.

Finally, Boppin' Bunnies (14 June) makes a joyful return, offering an interactive, high-energy music show designed for babies, toddlers, and their families. Led by professional musicians, this hands-on experience lets little ones explore a variety of instruments, from violins and trumpets to kazoos and ukuleles. With plenty of opportunities to dance, sing, and shake percussion instruments, this show promises to be a heartwarming musical adventure for the whole family.

Liat Rosenthal, Head of Creative Programming at Woolwich Works, said:

“This season's family-oriented programme offers something for everyone, whether you're celebrating a historic anniversary, exploring the natural world through breathtaking puppetry, or singing your heart out to Taylor Swift classics given a new lease of life with strings. Woolwich Works is a place where families can come together to enjoy magical, interactive experiences, and we can't wait to welcome audiences this May and June!”

Tickets and information for all shows is available here.

