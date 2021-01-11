Women's Writes Online Festival Returns

After sell out shows at The Arcola Theatre, VAULT Festival and a little jaunt on The London Theatre Podcast, Women's Writes is back! This time we're going online with The Women's Writes Online Festival and we're showcasing the work of 5 womxn playwrights.

"Championing women playwrights can redress the balance by not only creating female characters with more agency but also creating a platform for women's voices to be heard" Women's Writes Creator, Alex Critoph.

The Women's Writes Online Fest showcases 5 short (15min) monologue plays written by womxn writers and is streaming online now until 31st Jan 2021.

More about the line up...'Bride' by Lily Bevan (The french Welcome at The Globe Theatre & Mock Tudor Theatre 503/Pleasance) is a hilarious take on self love. 'CALL ME MAYBE' by Martha Watson Allpress (Patricia Get's Ready for a Date, VAULT Festival) explores the complexities of love & human bonds. 'In Love with Cancer' by Marylou DiPietro is an incredible story of surviving breast cancer and the intricacies of the shame attached to our breasts. 'We are people too' by Alina Rios (Touch me for Nylon Fusion Theatre, New York) gives an honest depiction of Motherhood and finally 'Yellow Bricks' by Rosanne Stewart centres around a schoolgirl catcalled by a passing van, who uses it to find her power.

The short plays are brought to life by a fantastic cast of female performers including Charlotte Randle (YERMA & Birdland) and Oyinka Yusuff (Blue Magic) and directed by a team of female directors including Alessandra Davison (Assistant Dir on CARE at VAULT) and Leah Fogo (Half Me, Half you at The Tristan Bates Theatre).

https://www.womenswritesfest.com/upcoming-shows