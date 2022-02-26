Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Cancels Appearance by Russian State Ballet

The management and the Board of Trustees at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have made the decision to cancel the forthcoming appearance of The Russian State Ballet, which was set to perform from Monday 28 February to Wednesday 2 March. Discussions and consultations between management, producers, and agents have been ongoing since last Thursday. The decision will have a significant financial impact on the theatre, which is still in recovery following the closure forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.



All customers who have purchased tickets for the ballet will receive a full refund. Please do not contact the theatre, you will receive a direct communication within the next fourteen days.

Through extensive Creative Learning and Access work, the Grand Theatre strives to reach even more people through the magic of theatre. Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's artistic vision has recently given emphasis to re-establishing the theatre's history of producing quality in-house theatre for the people of Wolverhampton and beyond.