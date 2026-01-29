MADNESS Will Headline ON THE BEACH Festival

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brighton's iconic beachfront is set for a momentous party this summer as Madness headline On The Beach Festival on Friday 24th July. One of the UK's most beloved bands, the Nutty Boys will bring Madrophenia to Brighton Beach, with the festival running from 2pm to 10.30pm and a host of additional artists to be announced soon. Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday 4th February at 10am, with general sale from Thursday 5th February at 10am.

Madness said “Brighton beach in July - the sea, the sunshine, Madness and yous… That's not just a concert, that's a proper British summer experience. Pack your flip flops and head to the beach for a very special show we are calling Madrophenia….and a word to the wise, come early because we have got a fantastic line up, you won't want to miss a minute”

With 15 UK Top 10 singles, three No.1 albums, global smashes including ‘Our House', ‘It Must Be Love', ‘House of Fun', ‘Baggy Trousers' and ‘One Step Beyond', plus unforgettable appearances everywhere from Top of the Pops to the roof of Buckingham Palace, Madness remain the original Nutty Boys.

Formed in North London, Madness have grown into one of Britain's most successful and best-loved bands, selling millions of records worldwide and inspiring generations of artists. More than four decades on, their music, spirit and style are woven into the fabric of British culture, and now they're bringing their high-energy, raucous show to Brighton for an epic bash: live, loud and full of heart.

Having debuted in 2021 on Brighton's seafront, ‘On The Beach' is now entering its sixth year on the south coast. With a programme of sold out shows that spans from Fatboy Slim, Moby, Chase & Status, Above & Beyond, Bicep, Bonobi, Eric Prydz, Hybrid Minds, Underworld and Carl Cox to Royal Blood, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Libertines, Bloc Party, Kaiser Chiefs and The Kooks. On The Beach is having a huge impact on the UK's festival circuit.

2026 has already seen Fatboy Slim announce three shows, all of which sold out in the pre-sale, and Moby, whose show also sold out. The Maccabees have been announced as well, with one final day yet to be revealed.