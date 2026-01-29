PENGUIN THE FISH to Debut at Etcetera Theatre in March

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sean Finer will present Penguin The Fish at Etcetera Theatre on the 8th of March at 9pm. Queer Jewish clown Sean Finer presents his debut show: Penguin the Fish. One hour of pure, wet clowning that will bring all kinds of tears to the audience.

Penguin the Fish is a one-hour solo clown show about a fish that was cut in half when Moses parted the Red Sea. Since then he wanders the Earth, trying to be whole again. He is also Moses' sub. Follow him as he discovers the meaning of wholeness and emancipates himself from Moses and old traditions to embrace his own way of living. Penguin the Fish is a clown show exploring lived experience as an anti-zionist Queer Jew since October 2023, asking questions such as: what does a Queer Jewish body represent on stage? How does one carry on being Jewish after the destruction of Gaza? How to emancipate from an entity using our identity for genocide? And is it possible to do a happy Jewish show?

Sean Finer is a clown, writer, and producer currently studying a PhD at Royal Holloway in Queer Jewish Clowning. He originally developed Penguin the Fish for his MA Queer Performance project. He produces the only drag clown cabaret in London, Funny Business, that has hosted such clowns as Elf Lyons, Paulina Lenoir, and Lachlan Werner. Last year, the cabaret went to the Brighton Fringe and was shortlisted for the Best Show awards.

Sean is dedicated to exploring how anti-zionist clowning can find and hold its space on stage, amidst a flurry of politically-driven bans and the resultant self-censorship currently radiating throughout our creative spaces.

He is the descendant of Holocaust survivors and is here to tell his story, even if he has to scream it.

Penguin the Fish is currently self-produced.