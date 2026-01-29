Malthouse Theatre Canterbury Will Host New Production Of BUGSY MALONE

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gardner Hodges Entertainment Ltd, in association with the Malthouse Theatre, will present a new semi-immersive production of BUGSY MALONE, written by Alan Parker with music and lyrics by Paul Williams. The production will run at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury beginning Wednesday, August 5, 2026, with tickets currently on sale.

The production will transform the Canterbury venue into Fat Sam’s Grand Slam and will feature a cast of more than 30 young performers from Kent. Audiences will experience a pre-show program of live music, dance, and period-inspired performance designed to reflect the world of the musical.

The cast will be led by Olivier Award-winning actor Kerry Ingram, who will appear as Tallulah. The title role of Bugsy Malone will be shared by Alfie Boylan and Tyler Butcher. Blousey will be shared by Immi Alsop and Lexi Hunt, while Fizzy will be shared by Arianna Lock and Sienna Wick. The ensemble will include Ella-Mia Dexter, Maddison Gault, Maxwell Speller, Benjamin Colley, Kerryn Innes, Amy Hooper Mitchell, Scarlett Sedgwick, Katie Parkinson, Ayla Fahie, and Eloise Barnes, with additional casting to be announced.

BUGSY MALONE features a book by Alan Parker with music and lyrics by Paul Williams and will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner. The creative team also includes musical director Paul Stewart and sound designer Phil Wilson. The production is presented by arrangement with Faber Music Ltd on behalf of Warner Chappell Music Ltd.