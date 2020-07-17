Wolverhampton Grand Launches Online Programme

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is to launch a series of FREE online activities over the summer, and there is something for everyone to enjoy and engage with.

The activities which include, dance, drama, storytelling, spoken word and backstage tours of the theatre, will be streamed on the theatre's social media channels from Monday 20 July until Tuesday 1 September.

Wolverhampton based practitioners Fran Richards, James Collins, Tonia Daly-Campbell, Peter Chand and Jaivant Patel will lead the online workshops.

Vicky Price, Associate Director of Development and Communications said, "We are delighted to launch this online activity which is a first for us here at The Grand. I do hope our patrons enjoy watching or taking part. We have received many messages from our audiences saying how much they miss coming to the theatre and this will help them feel that one step closer to returning."

Schedule

Join Drama Practitioner, Fran Richards from Monday 20 - Thursday 23 July at 12noon across social media channels with the Superhero Drama Workshop for children between the ages of 8-14.

Creative Learning Manager, James Collins leads a virtual Grand Theatre Tour on Monday 27 July, suitable for all.

Actress, Director and Writer, Tonia Daley-Campbell will inspire people of all ages to create their own piece of spoken word on Monday 3 August. Participants will be asked to submit their work which will contribute to an online collaboration.

Storyteller, Peter Chand will give you hints and tips on writing your own fantastic stories on Monday 10 August.

Dance Artiste, Jaivant Patel leads two Indian Dance workshops suitable for all on Monday 17 and Monday 24 August.

On Tuesday 1 September James Collins and his assistant Harry show you how the theatre can put the fun into Maths with our Theatre Maths Trail. Aimed at children between 8 and 11.

This project was funded by the Arts Council England's Emergency Response Package to Covid-19. Wolverhampton Grand Theatre received a £30,000 grant in order to continue Community Engagement over the next six months.

For more information please visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You