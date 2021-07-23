Wiltshire Creative Announce A Summer Of Family Events In Tidworth And At Salisbury Arts Centre

Wiltshire Creative today announces a programme of free outdoor summer events, first taking place in July in Tidworth and in August at Salisbury Arts Centre. Featuring theatre, music, dance, sheep herding and more, Wiltshire Creative is offering a variety of outdoor events for audiences of all ages, with plenty of opportunities for young people to engage with performances from a diverse and exciting range of artists.

In July, Wiltshire Creative brings two days of family events to Tidworth. Tidworth Encounters on 24 July will feature pop-up performances around Tidworth town centre: The Pram by Fool's Paradise and Albatross Fly By by Tall Tree Theatre. This will be followed by Tidworth Family Fiesta on 28 July, which includes a circus skills workshop from Circus Wessex and performances of Sophie and Marie Nüzel's botanical dance show The Greenhouse.

Throughout weekends in August, Wiltshire Creative continues their summer programme in the beautiful grounds at Salisbury Arts Centre, including theatre, circus, exhibitions, and music. The first of these will be Flock by Swish Boing on Saturday 7 August, a cooperative and interactive show which draws on traditions of playground and street games. This is followed by The Whale - Plastic Ocean by Circo Rum Ba Ba on Saturday 14 August, where weird and wonderful nautical characters embark on a journey to explore our oceans and take audiences with them. Lively dance duo Kapow Dance will then present Grow on Saturday 21 August, a vibrant dance performance which celebrates the power of growth and rejuvenation. The programme concludes with Open Air Music on Saturday 28 August, an afternoon of live music in the grounds of the Arts Centre showcasing local talent.

Wiltshire Creative is also offering the opportunity to get creative with the return of Pottery @ Home packs, giving families and young people the chance to get crafty from the comfort of their own homes. The packs are recommended for ages 4+ and cost £8 each, which covers the cost of the first firing. They can be collected from Salisbury Arts Centre on Saturday 14th August and are available to buy here: https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/whats-on/workshops/pottery-home-packs/

Helen Taylor, External Relations Director said today, "It is so wonderful to have the opportunity to offer free entertainment in Tidworth and in the beautiful grounds at Salisbury Arts Centre again this August giving everyone the opportunity to experience live theatre after so much screen time over lockdown. It is incredibly important for us to continue to share our work across the county and we have had really lovely feedback from our family audiences who have been able to take part over the last few months."

Louise Dancy, Take Part Director of Wiltshire Creative, said today 'We are delighted to be building on the success of City Encounters in Salisbury back in May and, particularly pleased to be connecting with our communities in Tidworth with an accessible offer available to everyone.'

To take part in all other events, please book in advance at https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/whats-on/. For pop-up events in Tidworth please see timings on the website closer to the day.