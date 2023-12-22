Warrington Music Fest to Return in the New Year With 8 Band 'Winter Showcase' at Parr Hall

Warrington Music Festival will be offering fans an exciting taste of what’s to come next summer with a Winter Showcase in January.

Rock and roll four-piece Standin’ Man will headline the grassroots gig at Parr Hall when a packed line-up of emerging talent takes to the stage.

The show on Saturday, 20 January, will feature performances from eight bands who have been blazing a trail through Warrington’s music scene and are looking to take the next step.

It will follow on from this year’s much anticipated and successful return of Warrington Music Festival which took a break due to the pandemic.

The event is being hosted by arts charity Culture Warrington and Score Creative Education, which supports young musicians in the town.

It will also complement Culture Warrington’s existing programme of intimate gigs at Pyramid Basement Bar, which is all about providing a platform for budding musicians.

Steve Oates, from Score Creative, said: “We had a fantastic time bringing Warrington Music Festival back and – judging by the incredible response from the town’s music scene and hundreds of fans – so did everyone else.

“That is what has inspired us to host this Winter Showcase and we really hope you can join us.”

Chris Persoglio, Executive Director of Culture Warrington, added: “We’re offering a packed programme of eight performances and we hope it acts as a warm-up for next summer’s main event.

“Offering our support for Warrington’s grassroots music scene is something that’s important to us and it’s humbling that a lot of bands have been talking about how much it means to them to perform on Parr Hall’s historic stage.”

Standin’ Man is the latest project led by Dean Fairhurst, formerly of Slydigs.

He threw himself into Standin’ Man as a way to focus during the pandemic and the band has been gathering pace since then. They even had a support slot for The Who in St Helens in 2023.

Standin’ Man will be joined by Parlours, Syfta, Belmont and the Stocks, Ritch, The Lunar Youth, The Hillocks and The Odeens.

Dean said: “It’s always a great feeling to play your hometown – and especially when you’re headlining the Parr Hall. This show’s going to be filled with some of the most fantastic, talented bands that Warrington has to offer.

“Big love to all those involved in making this happen and we can’t wait to see you all on that prestigious dance floor.”

Warrington Music Festival: Winter Showcase is coming to Parr Hall on Saturday, 20 May. Tickets are on sale now. Call the box office on 01925 442345 or visit Click Here