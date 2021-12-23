Wales Will Reintroduce Social Distancing Rules For Theatregoers

Rules are being reintroduced for theatregoers in Wales amidst the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, The Stage reports. Social distancing and the rule of six will go into effect from 6am on 26 December.

The rule of six refers to the size of booking groups to show, which can be no longer than six people. Groups must be socially distanced from each other.

First minister Mark Drakeford announced the measure, which also applies to pubs, cinemas and restaurants.

This comes after Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon reintroduced social distancing requirements and capacity limits of 200 people in theatres for a three-week period.

Read more on The Stage.