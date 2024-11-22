WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK Extends At The Marylebone Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A four-week extension has been announced for the critically acclaimed production of What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, a new serious comedy by Nathan Englander, based on his acclaimed 2011 short story in The New Yorker, directed by Patrick Marber. The show will finish its current sell out run on Saturday 23 November, and then re-open at the Marylebone Theatre on Monday 20 January 2025, playing until Saturday 15 February.

The current cast will all reprise their roles for the 2025 dates: Wing, Scandal and The Big Bang Theory star Joshua Malina, who made his London theatre debut as ‘Phil', will be Caroline Catz (best known for her roles as ‘Louisa' in ITV's Doc Martin and ‘DI Helen Morton' in DCI Banks also for ITV) as ‘Debbie', Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Offie Award-winning actress whose extensive stage credits include Nachtland at the Young Vic and in Leopoldstadt in the West End, both directed by Patrick Marber) as ‘Shoshana', Simon Yadoo (recently seen in Love's Labour's Lost and The School for Scandal on tour for Changeling Theatre) as ‘Yerucham' and Gabriel Howell (most recently seen in The Unfriend at Chichester and in the West End, and soon to be starring in the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon) as ‘Trevor'.

The role of Shoshana will be played by Mercedes Bahleda (Morning Light) from 20 – 25 January inclusive.

From the director of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning Leopoldstadt, and the producer of 2023's The White Factory, What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is based on Nathan Englander's short story collection What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank that was first published in 2012, winning the 2012 Frank O'Connor International Short Story Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Patrick Marber said, “I'm very pleased Nathan's beautiful play will have more life next year. I'm very grateful to all at Wild Yak, Marylebone Theatre and our brilliant company of actors for making this happen.”

Nathan Englander said, “I'm so thrilled to be extending our run at the Marylebone Theatre. It's been such an extraordinary home for the play. An amazing theatre space, filled with the warmest, most open-hearted audiences.”

What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is directed by Patrick Marber, with design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Sally Ferguson and sound design by David Gregory. Associate direction is by Natalie Simone, with movement direction from EJ Boyle and costume supervision by Chantal Short. Casting advisor is Helena Palmer.

