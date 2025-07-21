WE ARE THE LIONS, MR MANAGER! Returns for 50th Anniversary Grunwick Strike Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Townsend Theatre Productions will revive its acclaimed production of We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! for a nationwide UK tour in October and November 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of the Grunwick Strike (1976–1978)—one of the most defining moments in British labour history.

Written and musically directed by Neil Gore and directed/produced by Louise Townsend, We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! tells the remarkable true story of Jayaben Desai and the Grunwick Strike Committee, a group of predominantly South Asian women workers who stood up against exploitation at a London photo-processing factory and sparked a national movement for workers’ rights and dignity.

“What began as a local dispute grew into a landmark campaign for justice, respect, and solidarity,” said director Louise Townsend. “This project commemorates a pivotal moment in history that still echoes loudly in today’s political and social climate.”

The production features a vibrant mix of drama, humour, and live music, with songs and styles drawn from the 1970s. The tour will also include collaborations with local choirs and South Asian dance groups to reflect the cultural power and community strength behind the movement.

Presented in association with Arts Council England, Thompsons Solicitors, GMB, ASLEF, and other national trade unions and trades councils, the tour brings the play’s message of unity, resistance, and social harmony to cities across the UK.

Touring October–November 2025. Tickets available at local theatre box offices and at www.townsendproductions.org.uk.