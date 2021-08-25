Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WE ALL WOBBLE Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

pixeltracker

Â AcÃ¡ Theatre's We All Wobble will play for three performances on Saturday 25 September.

Aug. 25, 2021 Â 
WE ALL WOBBLE Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A roly-poly spectacle full of hilarious slapstick, near misses, and messy fun for the whole family comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

AcÃ¡ Theatre's We All Wobble will play for three performances on Saturday 25 September.

Join two lovable clowns as they weeble and wobble their way through a chaotic picnic. Falling hither and thither, these human-sized clown weebles never topple. A bold and colourful performance celebrating the wobbly-ness of life - because we all wobble!

AcÃ¡ Theatre is an award-winning Kent-based clowning company which creates moments for people to laugh together. Using nonsensical language, physical storytelling, and colourful costumes, this visual treat is accessible to all. Through clumsy struggle and chaotic fun, our delightfully cheeky clowns put on a magical spectacle celebrating the wobbly-ness of life.

AcÃ¡ Theatre is a supported company of The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, where they are based, and were selected to be resident artists at Pegasus Theatre Oxford as part of the SPARK supported artists scheme 2019.

AcÃ¡ is Nicholas Eastburn, Francisca Stangel and Avi Simmons. The trio devise, write and produce their own theatre performances, which they have taken to theatre venues across the UK and internationally. All of AcÃ¡'s performances are home-grown and hand-made, from the characters, narratives and acrobatics, to the costumes and props. The performances are forged with love in a fun - and sweaty! - rehearsal room.

We All Wobble is a 30-minute show with no interval. It can be seen in the Round at the SJT at noon, 2.30pm and 4pm on Saturday 25 September. All tickets are Â£5 and are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

More Hot Stories For You

  • Songbook Exhibit Gallery Reopens To Visitors
  • Billy Stritch to Perform Live at Hotel Carmichael Feinstein's
  • CRY IT OUT Comes To South Bend Civic Theatre 8/13
  • All For One Productions, Inc. Will Relocate To Former Zion Lutheran Academy