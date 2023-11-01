Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer For THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have just released the first teaser trailer for The Finellis Musical. Entitled "Here's Tony" the animation for the trailer was produced by 908 Video in Berlin.

Previews begin on June 3rd, 2024. The Finellis Musical World Premiere takes place on June 5th, 2024 at Wonderville, 57-60 Haymarket, St. James's, London, SW1Y 4QX.

Check out the trailer below!

The Finellis Musical is based on the award-winning comedy, The Finellis Movie (64 award nominations, 22 awards in 12 countries; 7.4/10 Rating on IMDb; 5-Stars on Amazon Prime & Apple TV), the show has book and lyrics by Mark Janicello and music by Ulf Weidmann.

"Here I Am Again," "Zombie Heart," "You Gotta Be A Goodfella" and "Love Will Never Die," are just a few of the memorable songs that will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart. Tickets are on sale now. With a top ticket price of only £26.50, The Finellis Musical ensures that this family show is actually affordable for a family to watch together.

It's like "Mrs. Doubtfire" meets "Goodfellas." American singer Tony Finelli spent 15 years in a Berlin prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. The musical begins on the day Tony is released. He returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and takes over the janitor's job.

Casting and Leading Team Announcements to follow.