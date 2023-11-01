Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer For THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Previews begin on June 3rd, 2024 in London.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 1 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 4 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have just released the first teaser trailer for The Finellis Musical. Entitled "Here's Tony" the animation for the trailer was produced by 908 Video in Berlin.

Previews begin on June 3rd, 2024. The Finellis Musical World Premiere takes place on June 5th, 2024 at Wonderville, 57-60 Haymarket, St. James's, London, SW1Y 4QX.

Check out the trailer below!

The Finellis Musical is based on the award-winning comedy, The Finellis Movie (64 award nominations, 22 awards in 12 countries; 7.4/10 Rating on IMDb; 5-Stars on Amazon Prime & Apple TV), the show has book and lyrics by Mark Janicello and music by Ulf Weidmann.

"Here I Am Again," "Zombie Heart," "You Gotta Be A Goodfella" and "Love Will Never Die," are just a few of the memorable songs that will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart. Tickets are on sale now. With a top ticket price of only £26.50, The Finellis Musical ensures that this family show is actually affordable for a family to watch together.

It's like "Mrs. Doubtfire" meets "Goodfellas." American singer Tony Finelli spent 15 years in a Berlin prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. The musical begins on the day Tony is released. He returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and takes over the janitor's job.

Casting and Leading Team Announcements to follow.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
This is Croydon To Present the Premiere of THE STEPPING STONES PINOCCHIO PROJECT Photo
This is Croydon To Present the Premiere of THE STEPPING STONES PINOCCHIO PROJECT

An alternative Pinocchio for Croydon’s Christmas - The Stepping Stones Pinocchio Project offers a unique twist on the classic tale.

2
Ampetronic And Listen Technologies Partner As Global Leaders In Assistive Listening And Wi Photo
Ampetronic And Listen Technologies Partner As Global Leaders In Assistive Listening And Wireless Audio Distribution

Ampetronic and Listen Technologies have partnered to create a leading source for assistive listening and wireless audio distribution solutions.

3
Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer For THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer For THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have just released the first teaser trailer for The Finellis Musical. Entitled 'Here's Tony' the animation for the trailer was produced by 908 Video in Berlin. Check out the video here!

4
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Set For The New Wolsey Theatre Spring Season Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Set For The New Wolsey Theatre Spring Season

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has revealed its Spring season. It is delivering five produced shows working in partnership with some of the most prestigious mid-scale theatres across the UK. Learn more about the lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Devonshire Park Theatre (10/31-11/04)
Giselle in UK Regional Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
The Gods Are All Here in UK Regional The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You