VIDEO: Get a First Listen to 'Deeds Not Words' From FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD

Original queens of SIX Christina Modestou (Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; The Winter's Tale, National Theatre; SIX, Arts Theatre) and Renée Lamb (Ain't Misbehavin', Southwark Playhouse/Mercury Colchester; Little Shop of Horrors, Regents Park Open Air Theatre; SIX, Arts Theatre) will take to the stage this autumn in the world premiere of the brand new kickass-pirational pop musical, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World.

Get a first listen to "Deeds Not Words", the first number from new musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World below!

They will be joined by Olivier Award nominated Frances Mayli McCann (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, National Theatre/Duke of York Theatre; Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Palace Theatre/UK tour; Heathers, Theatre Royal Haymarket), Jade Kennedy (Les Misérables, Brighton Theatre Group Youth; Billy Elliot, Victoria Palace Theatre) and Shakira Simpson (Hairspray, London Coliseum; 9 to 5, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts).

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World will be told through the eyes of inquisitive heroine Jade, played by Fayth Ifil, Kayleen Nguema, Éva-Marie Saffrey and Nielle Springer in rotation. As she breaks away from her class to take a peek behind the scenes at the not yet open Gallery of Greatness in her local museum, she is surprised to meet the original and incredible wonder women: Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie and Emmeline Pankhurst to name just a few.

From the producer of SIX, in a co-production with MAST Mayflower Studios, this stage adaptation of suffragette descendent Kate Pankhurst's award-winning picture book is written by celebrated dramatist Chris Bush (Nine Lessons and Carols, Almeida Theatre) and Number 1 2 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud, Sugababes), with music and orchestrations by the Grammy, Brit and Mercury prize nominated Jennifer Decilveo (Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus).

The incredible all-female creative team bringing this empowering new stage show to life is completed by Amy Hodge as director (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear - The Musical!, National Theatre), Joanna Scotcher as designer (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), Dannielle Lecointe as choreographer (Dick Whittington, National Theatre), Zoe Spurr as lighting designer (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre) and Carolyn Downing as sound designer (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York's Theatre).

From explorers to artists, scientists to secret agents, hear the stories of some of history's strongest mothers, sisters and daughters; all independent icons who really did change the world. Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World will be celebrated by anyone who is prepared to move and be moved. With characters and songs that pack a popstar punch, this new show for ages 6+ is guaranteed to be one to remember!

Producer Kenny Wax comments, "What a thrill to have assembled our own team of Fantastically Great Women to retell these empowering stories of success in the face of adversity."

For more information visit: http://www.fantasticallygreatwomenthemusical.com/