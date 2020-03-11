United Manchester Legends Will Visit Parr Hall

Sports fans are in for the ultimate treat as three of the biggest names in Manchester United history head to town.

Football legends Andrew Cole, Clayton Blackmore and Brian McClair are taking to the Parr Hall stage this autumn to regale fans with incredible tales from on and off the pitch.

This live and unscripted interview, taking place on Thursday 8 October, will see the soccer stars reminiscing about their time spent at the "Theatre of Dreams" and the Manchester United glory days.

Playing for Manchester United during the 80s and 90s, these three champions accumulated an impressive 239 goals between them and played more than 800 games.

Bagging an incredible range of trophies, from the Premier League and FA Cup to becoming European champions, Cole, McClair and Blackmore were at the very forefront of Manchester United's heyday.

With professional photo upgrades - and the chance to meet these football heroes in the flesh - this is set to be an unmissable night of entertainment for any United fan!

An Evening with Manchester United Legends comes to Parr Hall on Thursday 8 October.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.





