Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ukrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington Hippodrome

The company will perform Madama Butterfly and Carmen.

Jan. 25, 2023  
Ukrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington Hippodrome

For the first time ever the Ukrainian National Opera is touring the UK and visiting Darlington Hippodrome in March with two of the most powerful operas of all time.

Coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine, this opera company, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a live orchestra comprising over thirty musicians, present Madama Butterfly and Carmen.

If you've never tried opera before you will love the full orchestra experience, amazing sets and fantastic costumes, along with exquisite singing and wonderful tunes that you'll be humming all the way home.

Madama Butterfly

Music by Giacomo Puccini. Sung in Italian with English surtitles

One of the most colourful and exotic yet tragic operas

Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy. Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini's favourite opera - his supreme theatrical achievement also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history - One Fine Day and Love Duet, as well as the Humming Chorus, which has been popular with opera-goers for over a century.

Carmen

Music by Georges Bizet. Sung in French with English surtitles

Love, treachery, obsession and betrayal make a most dramatic and passionate opera

Feel the thrill of love, jealousy and violence of 19th Century Seville in one of Bizet's most popular operas. Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontation and musical wit has found favour all over the world almost since its first performance in 1875.

Producer, Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd. said: "We are really excited to be presenting this opera company to UK audiences in these difficult times. The journey has been extremely challenging, but I am glad we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles and have now received all the necessary visas and clearances for the Ukrainian artists. The cast has been rehearsing vigorously over the last five weeks, and hope to see you very soon at Darlington Hippodrome."

Tickets for Madama Butterfly (Tuesday 14 March) and Carmen (Wednesday 15 March) are on sale now. To book call the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk




New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT Photo
New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT
timelapse is a brand-new artist-led theatre company founded by Adam Lenson and Lia Buddle that makes form-disrupting, innovative and exhilarating music theatre inspired by identity, technology and catastrophe.
Liverpools Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Lineup Photo
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Lineup
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre is looking forward to a fantastic start to 2023 with the announcement of a busy programme of events for music, theatre and comedy lovers.
Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annies Musical Play Photo
Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical Play
Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson is to return to the stage in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
Sam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarboroughs Stephen Josep Photo
Sam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Fresh from his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Sam Jewison celebrates the 125th birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.  

More Hot Stories For You


5 Star, Fringe Hit THE UNICORN Announces Arcola Theatre Run And UK Tour5 Star, Fringe Hit THE UNICORN Announces Arcola Theatre Run And UK Tour
January 24, 2023

Following a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, THE UNICORN returns for an extensive UK Tour, including runs at London's Arcola Theatre, North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford; Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch; The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead; Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford; Harlow Playhouse; The Hat Factory, Luton; and VAULT Festival (Studio).
New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHTNew Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT
January 24, 2023

timelapse is a brand-new artist-led theatre company founded by Adam Lenson and Lia Buddle that makes form-disrupting, innovative and exhilarating music theatre inspired by identity, technology and catastrophe.
Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical PlayRicky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical Play
January 24, 2023

Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson is to return to the stage in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 LineupLiverpool's Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Lineup
January 24, 2023

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre is looking forward to a fantastic start to 2023 with the announcement of a busy programme of events for music, theatre and comedy lovers.
Sam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph TheatreSam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
January 23, 2023

Fresh from his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Sam Jewison celebrates the 125th birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.  
share