UK Regional Premiere Of THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS... THE MUSICAL Announces Liverpool Run

Liverpool's very own Eithne Browne best known for her role as Chrissy Rogers in hit TV series Brookside will be headlining a new professional production of The Musical of Musicals...The Musical! This revival will be the first professional production in the UK outside of London and the debut production for newly formed Laffan Productions which is helmed by professional actor and director Sharon Byatt.

Written by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart, The Musical of Musicals...The Musical! is a musical about musicals! In this hilarious satire of musical theatre, one story becomes five delightful musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form. June is an ingenue who can't pay the rent and is threatened by her evil landlord. Will the handsome leading man come to the rescue? The variations are: a Rodgers & Hammerstein version, set in Kansas in August, complete with a dream ballet; a Sondheim version, featuring the landlord as a tortured artistic genius who slashes the throats of his tenants in revenge for not appreciating his work; a Jerry Herman version, as a splashy star vehicle; an Andrew Lloyd Webber version, a rock musical with themes borrowed from Puccini; and a Kander & Ebb version, set in a speakeasy in Chicago.

Director and Producer Sharon Byatt is thrilled to be launching her new company with this show.

"Musical Theatre has always been a major part of my life and to be able to launch my new company with a show that pays homage to so many of the greats of musical theatre was the perfect fit. I am delighted to have Eithne headline our brilliant company, she brings so much warmth and generosity of spirit into everything she does and I can't wait to see what magic happens in the rehearsal room with her. I am thrilled that the whole company of The Musical of Musicals...The Musical! are from Liverpool or have a distinct connection to the city.

Laffan Productions have an ambition to showcase the immense talent the region has to offer and this magnificent company will do just that."

Joining Eithne Brown in the cast will be Tori Hargreaves (Blood Brothers, Soho Cinders), Dominic Treacy (The History Boys), John-Paul Briss (Peaky Blinders, Mamma Mia!) and making her professional stage debut will be Amy Leek who has recently graduated from The Liverpool Theatre School.

The Musical of Musicals...The Musical! will be directed and choreographed by Sharon Byatt, with Musical Direction from Jordan Alexander (The Buddy Holly Story - UK Tour)

The Musical of Musicals...The Musical! will run at The Hope Street Theatre in Liverpool from 16 - 27 November 2021 with all performances starting at 7:30pm. (A press night is scheduled for Wednesday 17 November at 7:30pm)

The Musical of Musicals...The Musical! can be booked through the website at www.hopestreettheatre.com or via telephone on 0344 561 0622