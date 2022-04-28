UK Premiere Of New Version Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes To The Century Theatre This Spring

Midlands-based theatre company 1623 is joining forces with Purple Theatre to premiere a brand new version of Much Ado About Nothing to Coalville's Century Theatre next month.

The exciting new version of Much Ado About Nothing has been translated into modern verse by one of the UK's leading translators for the stage, Ranjit Bolt and will be performed on Friday 06 and Saturday 07 May.

Commissioned by Play On Shakespeare, the new adaption of Much Ado About Nothing will be different to any version you may have experienced in the past. Think of Much Ado and no doubt the young soon-to-be-wedded lovers, Claudio and Hero spring to mind, along with the sparring pair Benedick and Beatrice, but 1623 and Purple Theatre's version looks to focus on a community coming together after being apart for too long. It's time for them to feel connected again - to hug, to party and to dance. But as old wounds open and rivalries resurface, not everyone's ready to celebrate. And some aren't in the mood for love, or so it would seem...

Much Ado About Nothing is the perfect Shakespeare play to enjoy right now with the themes of reconnection, self-acceptance, resilience, love and compassion being celebrated in this brand new production.

Councillor Lee Breckon, Leicestershire County Council's cabinet member for resources, said:

"We're delighted to bring this exciting version of Much Ado About Nothing to the Century Theatre. As a historic community venue in the heart of Coalville, we look to reduce barriers to the arts and bring a wide variety of inclusive shows and events for everyone to enjoy.

For Much Ado about Nothing we're asking people to pay what they can and select the ticket price they can afford. We hope that anyone who might have wondered whether Shakespeare is for them, will be inspired to give it a go."

With the show's Director, Ben Spiller adding:

"We're so excited about making and sharing this fantastic new show with people from Coalville and beyond - it's going to be a great night out of celebrating theatre and community. Come join the celebration!"

Much Ado About Nothing features diverse voices with more than half of the cast being people of colour, female and non-binary performers. Following each performance, Tamika Steadman will perform Hero's Song - a new response piece giving a voice to Much Ado's most marginalised character and placing her centre stage. Hero's Song is devised by Tamika Steadman and Sam Beckett Jr, co-created with women from Coalville.

Sam Beckett Jr Artistic Director of Purple Theatre co-producers of the show concluded:

"What a better way to celebrate the magic of live theatre than with this beautiful, vibrant and colourful production from a superb cast and creative team. What a pleasure to be a part of this wonderful show and to be able to work with Tamika and a group of women from the local area to give Hero a voice, something she never gets to express in the play itself. "

Both Much Ado About Nothing and Hero's Song bring together audio description, BSL and spoken English. All performances are BSL-interpreted, and captioned on personal devices via The Difference Engine. There will also be a Relaxed Performance of the show at 10am on the opening day.

Performances are being held at Century Theatre at 10am and 7.00pm on Friday 06 May and 7.00pm on Saturday 07 May. Tickets are 'Pay What You Can' and audience members can opt to choose the ticket price that they can afford when booking their tickets via: https://bit.ly/MuchAdoCenturyTheatre or when booking with the Box Office on: 01530 278 444.

The 7.00pm performance of Much Ado About Nothing on Saturday 07 May is also being streamed and available online. For more information about booking log onto: https://bit.ly/MuchAdoCenturyTheatre