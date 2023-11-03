Tyne Theatre and Opera House Appoint Jonathan Higgins as Chief Executive Officer

The Tyne Theatre and Opera House has announced the appointment of Jonathan Higgins in the brand-new Chief Executive Officer role at the historic entertainment venue.

The Tyne Theatre & Opera House is a Grade I listed, Victorian theatre in the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne, delivering a varied programme of entertainment including comedy, music, theatre, 'in conversation' events and more.

The theatre has been operating independently, on a not-for-profit basis, since 2015 and is known for its lavish auditorium, outstanding acoustics, and full set of Victorian under-stage machinery.

Jonathan moves to Tyne Theatre and Opera House from Croydon's Fairfield Halls, where he was Venue Director for operators BH Live. Prior to his role in South London Jonathan was Head of Events for Your Trust in Greater Manchester, and from 2007, spent twelve years heading up the arts and events team at The Sands Centre in Carlisle.

Chairman of the Trust, Mike Wilmot, has said "We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the unique Tyne Theatre and Opera House as our first Chief Executive Officer. These are exciting times for our theatre as we look to invest in our Grade 1 listed opera house and seek to expand our activities. Jonathan joining us will give us the capacity and expertise to deliver these ambitions."

Jonathan will work alongside existing Theatre Director, Joanne Johnson, in this new role with a goal of leading the theatre to becoming a fully refurbished and sustainable independent venue, hosting a variety of entertainment and events with wide appeal.

Jonathan Higgins has said "I'm so pleased to have moved to this beautiful theatre in such an iconic city. The Tyne Theatre & Opera House is a beloved part of the North-East's vibrant arts and culture scene. Theatre staff, trustees and volunteers have worked so hard, and achieved so many great things, since taking on the independent running of the theatre in 2015. The diary is bursting with a brilliantly eclectic mix of shows, and the annual pantomime goes from strength to strength. I'm looking forward to supporting and leading the team for the next chapter of the Tyne Theatre & Opera House's story."