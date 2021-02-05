Tobacco Factory Theatres Launches Online Spring Program

Tobacco Factory Theatres has announced online shows. Get Involved activities and opportunities for artists coming up this February and March 2021.

"Though our theatres and spaces remain closed, our desire to connect is stronger than ever. Our theatre started as an experiment, and we continue to believe in experimentation. That's why we're exploring new ways for audiences, young people and artists to make connections with theatre online, even when we can't be physically together." David Dewhurst, Executive Director, Tobacco Factory Theatres

SHOWS

From Fri 19 - Sun 21 February, Tobacco Factory Theatres will be co-presenting with Circomedia, Best of BE at HOME FESTIVAL, BE FESTIVAL's online offering in place of their usual live festival. Artists from Spain, Belgium and the UK will bring two thrilling online shows into your homes - Recall explores memories and Shan Shui offers the freedom of the sights and sounds of nature. Priority booking for Members of Tobacco Factory Theatres is open now and the shows go on general sale on Tue 09 February at 10am.

On Sat 27 February, tickets are still available for comedian Laura Lexx's Knee Jerk, which is being skillfully transferred online to share with audiences through Zoom.

GET INVOLVED

Tobacco Factory Theatres's Get Involved programme is back this March!

There will be weekly online Young Theatre Makers sessions for ages 7-10, 11-13 and 14-19. Sessions will be fun, engaging and most importantly, a place of connection for young people. YTM goes on general sale on Mon 08 February at 10am.

Plus, for adults, the brilliantly successful Factory Singers choir will be rehearsing together online for seven weeks and newcomers are welcome. Through singing the Factory Singers promote a sense of wellbeing and belonging to the community. Their ethos is to sing with joy, passion, groove and style, whilst making a beautiful sound. No singing experience or audition necessary.

ARTIST MASTERCLASSES

And last but not least, the final announcement from Tobacco Factory Theatres (for now!) is the launch of its Pay What You Choose Masterclass Programme for South West-based artists, led online by a range of inspiring practitioners.

Mike Tweddle, Artistic Director, Tobacco Factory Theatres said: "Our theatre owes so much to freelance and independent artists, who have created almost everything we've presented over the last 20 years. These talented and professional colleagues have been confronted with huge challenges through Covid-19, whilst, on the whole, receiving far less support than venues. Whilst we continue to work on our long-term survival, we aim to support local artists in new and varied ways, starting with this Masterclass Programme."

The first three sessions will be led by actor Katy Stephens, theatre maker, producer and performer Josie Dale-Jones and dancer and choreographer Läila Diallo.

Masterclasses are all available on a Pay What You Choose basis, recognising that everyone is in different financial circumstances. Whatever participants feel able to spend, session leaders will be fully paid for their work. Sessions are first available to book for Tobacco Factory Theatres Artist Members (free to join), from now until Sun 07 February, when they will go on general sale.

This is just the beginning - Tobacco Factory Theatres looks forward to sharing further news and activities in the weeks to come.