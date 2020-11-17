Theatre503 Announces Interactive, Livestreamed Panto THE FAIRYTALE REVOLUTION

Performances run 17-23 December, 2020.

Panto's back... and this time it's digital! Theatre503 keeps the magic of panto alive with livestreamed, interactive performances of its hit Christmas show.

The Fairytale Revolution is being rebooted for a unique festive season. This online offering means families and friends can still share the joy of one of Christmas's essential traditions. Everybody is able to join in as, with the support of Wandsworth Borough Council and Theatre503's Share the Drama scheme, free tickets are available for schools, hospitals, care homes and low income households.

Peter Pan and Lost Boyz might be up for another adventure... but the world needs a new hero. Wendy's had enough of cleaning up everyone else's mess and wants to take her story into her own hands. She teams up with Captain Hook, who actually hates being a pirate, and sets out on a daring quest to change both their fates. But you can't just overhaul a few centuries of tradition (oh yes you can!) without upsetting the all-powerful Narrator who will stop at nothing to keep things as they are.

In the face of adversity, Theatre503 remains committed to its writers and freelance community. Writers and performers, Anna Spearpoint and Louise Beresford were introduced as cast members of Theatre503's 2018 pantomime. They formed a writing partnership and were commissioned to create The Fairytale Revolution: Wendy's Awfully Big Adventure, presented by an all-female cast and creative team last Christmas. They have adapted and embraced strange socially distanced times, and reimagined the pantomime, revelling in the opportunities of livestreaming and exploring opportunities for interaction with audiences in their own homes.

Anna and Louise are joined on-stage by Nicole Sawyerr, whose previous credits at Theatre503 include The Words Are Coming Now, Boom and Do You Pray. The show is directed by Emily Aboud. Associate Artist at the Bush Theatre and Artistic Director of Lagahoo Productions, Emily is currently shortlisted for the JMK Award 2020.

Wandsworth Borough Council is supporting Theatre503's Share the Drama scheme to make free tickets available for schools, hospitals, care homes and low income families. The production is filmed live by Battersea-based Chocolate Films, an independent video production company and a social enterprise that empowers young people through filmmaking.

Lisa Spirling, Artistic Director: "We've been planning an emergency panto since the early summer, when we were determined to give the gift of Christmas to our incredible community and support some brilliant freelance creatives during our most challenging time. It means so much to be back in our space making wonderful work and sharing it with an audience (remotely for now). The Fairytale Revolution is an adventure where we get to rewrite the rules, escape from reality and be with loved ones along the way. It's the festive treat we all need right now."

Councillor Steffi Sutters, Wandsworth Council's Cabinet Member for Community Services and Open Spaces: "We are delighted to be working with two of Wandsworth's key local arts organisations, Theatre503 and Chocolate Films, to raise people's spirits over this December. Both organisations have a strong track record of working to make culture accessible within Wandsworth neighbourhoods and this panto will enable our communities to come together through an online interactive show; with free access being made available those most negatively affected by Covid-19. This is also an opportunity to support our local creative supply chain, to ensure that we still have a vibrant creative ecology once the pandemic has passed."

