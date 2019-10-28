Theatre Re To Present THE NATURE OF FORGETTING

London-based Theatre Re examines the fragility of life in a compelling style embracing mime, narrative theater and live music in The Nature of Forgetting, presented at Walton Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 pm as part of the 10x10 Arts Series.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

A beautiful blend of art and science, The Nature of Forgetting bursts with creativity, joy and heartache. Collaborating with London neuroscientist Kate Jeffery, Theatre Re has created a moving articulation of the countless dimensions of memory and amnesia, linking science with real-life experiences.

Told through movement and compelling live music, The Nature of Forgetting is the story of Tom, a middle-aged father struggling in the early stages of dementia. The piece, and Tom's memories, are a life-affirming journey into a weakened mind, where broken does not have to mean defeated. A journey of shining humanity and celebration of a life well lived.

Established in 2009 by actor and director Guillaume Pigé, Theatre Re is quickly becoming an international standard-bearer for powerful physical productions on the human condition. The name of the company comes from the prefix "re," as in re-discovering and re-imagining or breathing new life into what already exists.

Walton Arts Center's 10x10 Arts Series brings a variety of groundbreaking artists and awe-inspiring performances to Northwest Arkansas at a price that allows more people to experience live theater performances.

Patrons attending a 10x10 Arts Series performance are invited to a post-show Creative Conversation with cast members from Theatre Re led by a member of Walton Arts Center's programming staff. Patrons can also share their thoughts about the show with the popular Post-It® Note responses in the Walker Atrium.

Visit waltonartscenter.org for more information about The Nature of Forgetting.





