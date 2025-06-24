Theatre Channel and ChewBoy Productions Will Celebrate the Power of Fringe With Free Streaming Titles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Channel has announced its ongoing partnership with ChewBoy Productions, an award-winning creative studio. Their partnership celebrates the energy, diversity, and inventiveness of the finest UK fringe theatre by presenting new voices and ground-breaking stories on a global scale.

More than just a content update, the most recent release makes a strong statement about the role fringe theatre will play in shaping the performing arts' future. ChewBoy Productions and Theatre Channel are committed to elevating independent voices, pushing the boundaries of creativity, and making sure that great theatre is seen by a wider range of people.

“We’re really proud to be partnering with the Theatre Channel to platform these 4 brand-new works. From our catalogue of recorded shows, these titles present a plethora of talent, incredible creative ingenuity and crucial stories that deserve to be shared.” Georgie Bailey - ChewBoy Productions

Fringe theatre has traditionally been a breeding ground for innovation, risk-taking, and extreme honesty. It's the birthplace of today's theatrical trailblazers, as well as the starting point for future classics. This partnership guarantees that these pieces will continue to exist in digital form, enabling audiences to discover and rediscover them, rather than being restricted to a festival run or a single location.

The New Titles:

Ten Men, The Lives of John Bindon: A gritty, darkly comic one-person show by Franklyn McCabe exploring the life of notorious British actor, criminal, and ladies' man John Bindon. Performed by Matthew Platt, this memory play journeys through fame, infamy, and self-destruction in a story as outrageous as it is poignant.

The Grand Duke: A rare and riotous staging of Gilbert & Sullivan's final operetta. Full of wit, whimsy, and sausage rolls, this production invites audiences into a hilarious theatrical coup filled with farce, love triangles, and backstage chaos.

The Godless War: written in poetic Shakespearean verse by Arif Silverman, is a sweeping, 75-minute epic that tackles faith, war, and cultural identity in a powerful allegory. It is a hauntingly relevant tale for modern times, performed with visceral urgency.

Statues: A lyrical and moving solo show by Azan Ahmed. After discovering a mixtape left behind by his late father, Yusuf embarks on a journey through memory and music that reveals the vibrant past of a man he barely knew. A poignant exploration of grief, legacy, and identity.

Ten Men, The Lives of John Bindon, The Grand Duke, The Godless War, and Statues are the four newest released shows available to stream from Monday 30 June 2025.

