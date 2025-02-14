Theatre Bristol Acquires Cameo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Bristol has announced its acquisitionÂ of the Cameo Theatre in Downtown Bristol, a move that will significantly expand its performance opportunities, programming, and seating capacityâ€”by more than 500%.

With this addition, Theatre Bristol will now host performances at the Paramount, Cameo, and Arts Space.

The organization is currently in the fundraising phase of its $1 million Capital Campaign, aimed at securing the Cameo space and redeveloping the multi-use Arts Space Theatre.

"A little over a year ago, we started exploring ways to become more sustainable, expand our staff, and maximize our space. We brought in an architect, but there was only so much we could do to increase seating. We already perform two shows at the Paramount but couldnâ€™t add more there, so we began considering other options. The Cameo kept coming up in conversations," said Theatre Bristol Executive Director, Samantha Gray.

Theatre Bristol's first performance at the Cameo Theatre is set for April.

