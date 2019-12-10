The Yard Announces New Board Members

The Yard Theatre has announced three new members of its Board of Trustees: Royal Opera House Technical Director Mark Dakin, architect and construction project manager Nick Hunter and accounting and finance expert Adrianna Mart. Together they bring strategic experience and expertise spanning theatre, finance and construction projects.

Mark Dakin is the Technical Director of the Royal Opera House having previously spent over fifteen years at The National Theatre as Head of Production and Technical Director.

Nick Hunter is an architect, project manager and property consultant, leading a team at Cast Consultancy, with several years experience in the construction industry.

Adrianna Mart is an experienced accounting/finance manager with a background in the entertainment and investment sectors.

They join Chair of the Board Nick Starr CBE and current board members Yenny Chong, Ben Rogers, Anna Vaughan and Carolyn Ward, and The Yard's founder and Artistic Director Jay Miller.

Artistic Director Jay Miller and Executive Director Sam Hansford:

"We are delighted that we have managed to persuade Mark, Nick and Adrianna to join our Board at The Yard. We couldn't have asked for three better people with their exceptional knowledge and experience to join us on our journey, and help us deliver our exciting future plans."





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You