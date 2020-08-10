The Show Must Go Online Announce Full Cast For Livestreamed Reading Of HAMLET

The streaming will be live on Wednesday 12 August, 7pm BST.

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's Hamlet. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 12 August, 7pm BST here.

Robert Myles directs the first grand alumni show, featuring actors who have appeared previously throughout the series including Gabriel Akamo (Laertes), Kristin Atherton (Hamlet), Michael Bertenshaw (Polonius), Ian Blackwell Rogers (Ensemble), Will Block (Ensemble), Dominic Brewer (Ensemble), Robbie Capaldi (Rosencrantz), Emily Carding (Claudius), Julia Giolzetti (Ensemble), Maryam Grace (Guildenstern), Seeta Indrani (Gertrude), Stephen Leask (Gravedigger), Doireann May White (Fortinbras), Miguel Perez (Ghost of Hamlet's Father), Pedro Santos (Ensemble), Gabrielle Sheppard (Marcellus), Emilio Vieira (Horatio), and Tanvi Virmani (Ophelia), with Mark Laverty and Victoria Rae Sook as swings.

The cast have worked with the BBC, Barbican Centre, National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare's Globe, The Public Theatre, Cunard, Bristol Old Vic, Theatre503, Audible, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Royal & Derngate, Warp Films, Stratford Festival, VAULT Festival, Canadian Stage, Shared Experience, Sacramento Theatre Co, and on the West End and Broadway.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

