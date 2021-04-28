The Royal Theatrical Fund Supports 25 Theatre Workers Through Mental Health Awareness Course

The Royal Theatrical Fund, an Acting for Others member charity, have funded 25 places for beneficiaries of the Fleabag Support Fund to attend an online Adult or Youth Mental Health Awareness Course with Applause for Thought. The RTF recognises the importance of mental health awareness in the industry particularly as theatre workers return to work, and this course will provide attendees with the tools to recognise someone experiencing a mental health issue or emotional distress in the workplace and provide appropriate support.

Robert Lindsay, President of The Royal Theatrical Fund today said, "As theatres begin to reopen following such a distressing and difficult year for so many across our industry, we recognise more than ever how important it is to prioritise the mental health of all theatre workers. By funding places on this wonderful course from Applause for Thought, we hope beneficiaries can learn the necessary tools to help look after their own mental wellbeing and create a more welcoming and safe industry for all."

The course will take place on Tuesday 25th May 1pm-5pm, with qualified MHFA instructor Kate Baum. The course raises awareness of mental health, and covers: