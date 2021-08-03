The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera Productions Will Return to the Cinema in September

The Royal Opera House has announced the return of its international cinema programme after sixteen months of closure, bringing the best of ballet and opera to more than 2,000 screens across the globe.

The upcoming season, created in collaboration with global cinema distributor, Trafalgar Releasing, will launch on Tuesday 7th September 2021, featuring new productions and timeless classics from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera.

The last year has been devasting for both international cinema and the global arts industry. Overnight, the Royal Opera House lost Â£3 out of every Â£5 of income and, in order to survive the impact of the pandemic, put in place an emergency plan to ensure financial recovery. The ROH cinema programme launched in 2008 and, in that time, has brought world-class opera and ballet to audiences around the world.

With restrictions easing across the globe, the Royal Opera House has now re-opened its beautiful theatre in the heart of Covent Garden, and will launch with a brand-new 2021/2022 season - the first full ROH programme for two years. The screenings will be broadcast to audiences up and down the UK, and in more than 35 countries around the globe.

Beginning with The Nutcracker, the programme offers audiences the best seat in the house - with performances complete with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and rehearsal insights, showcasing an exciting roster of UK and international talent performing across the ROH's two London stages.

It will form an integral part of our plan to secure our future, expand audiences across the country and help facilitate the vital recovery of cinema domestically and internationally.

Edgar Kamga-Sande, Head of Cinema and Distribution at the Royal Opera House, said:

"Building on well over 10 years of successful broadcasts, this season has been specially designed to re-ignite interest in our art forms, bringing first-class performances to those wanting to experience the finest ballet and opera in the world, on their doorstep. After a challenging 16-month hiatus, we are thrilled to be back at your local cinema."

Details for the upcoming season, including dates and booking details, will be announced on Tuesday 7th September.