The Other Songs Host Online Festival For The BRIT School

London-based independent Record Label, Management and Publishing Company The Other Songs are dedicating one of their industry songwriting events to celebrate the homegrown talent of The BRIT School on Friday 5th June. Since lockdown began, The Other Songs have hosted the TOS Digital Festival every week; a platform where songwriters - both acclaimed and those at the start of their careers - perform their best songs amongst a community of artists.



The BRIT School, which turns 30 in 2021, will team up with The Other Songs for a night to celebrate some of the artists who studied at the UK's leading free School for Performing and Creative Arts.



Alongside BRIT alumni, music legend and BRIT School supporter Nile Rodgers will be performing, last year having had a wing named in his honour at the School in recognition of the funds raised by him and his manager, Merck Mercuriadis.



Throughout The BRIT School Festival on the 5th June, there will be the opportunity to donate directly to the school as part of the #keepBRITspecial fundraising campaign, to help ensure the charity can continue providing life-changing opportunities and education to young artists from all backgrounds.

The full confirmed line-up is:



Andrew Lloyd Webber- composer & impresario of musical theatre

Brett Sewell- BRIT Dance graduate

Charlotte Windell - BRIT Musical Theatre graduate

Cleve September- actor (Hamilton West End Original Cast)

Dan Gillespie Sells -Member of The Feeling & composer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

DJ Ace - BBC Radio 1Xtra and BRIT Film Media and Production graduate

Ellie Evans - current BRIT Music student

Henry Brewer - BRIT Music graduate

Imogen Heap - singer-songwriter, record producer and audio engineer.

Jack Stimpson - actor, director, writer, producer

Jaden Wilkinson - BRIT Dance graduate

LaShay Harvey - BRIT Dance graduate

Leona Lewis - singer-songwriter, performer

Max Margolis - singer-songwriter

Nile Rodgers - Multiple Grammy- winning composer, producer, guitarist

Noah Thomas - Playing Jamie in Everybody's Talking about Jamie

Pearl Adams - current BRIT Theatre student

Percelle Ascott - actor, producer

Rachel Chinouriri - singer, songwriter

Raye - singer, songwriter

Tiana Biscuit (Jenson Steele) - BRIT Musical Theatre graduate

Alastair Webber, Founder of The Other Songs, said: "The BRIT School is the beating heart of UK culture. Their energy, their drive, their passion to succeed is simply extraordinary. On the evening of June 5th you'll see and hear everything. Every genre. Every artform. Keeping true to The Other Songs format, we'll merge new talent with legends, creating a level playing field and an opportunity for everyone, no matter who you are, to shine through. Let's keep BRIT special."



Stuart Worden, Principal of The BRIT School said: "This current crisis has proven what we already know - that the world needs art, creativity, youth, community and kindness. The BRIT school celebrates these values more than ever before. This is a festival of optimism, art and love. And the students past and present are excited to be part of it. Thank you to The Other Songs. We need to keep BRIT special."

The event will run on Instagram live on Friday 5th June at 6pm www.instagram.com/theothersongs/

