The New Crown Wharf Theatre in North Staffordshire to Hold Up to 200 People

The theatre hopes to hear from locals about what they would like to see when the theatre opens its doors.

Stoke-On-Trent-Live has reported that the new Crown Wharf Theatre set to open in North Staffordshire will be able to hold up to 200 people in its auditorium once it is completed, with balcony seating and more.

The charity behind the theatre is applying for major grant funding to get the theatre up and running, and trustees want to hear from locals people about what they would like to see from the theatre once its doors open.

The Crown Wharf Theatre is the first new theatre being built in Staffordshire in nearly a quarter of a century. The building will be turned over to the Crown Wharf Theatre charity later this year and upcoming work is estimated to cost around £750,000.

Crown Wharf Theatre trustee Leo Capernaros said: "Despite the huge challenges thrown up by the pandemic, real progress has been made at the site and the project is alive and well. We're all thrilled with how the theatre is looking - it certainly feels much bigger than we'd expected - and we can't wait to take the building on.

"As things really start to develop, we need local people to support our funding bids by completing our community survey to help us showcase what a great asset this will be to the town, and what a difference it will make to people in and beyond Stone.

"We're also looking to hear from individuals, groups and businesses who are interested in using the space."

