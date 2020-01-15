The Marlowe Theatre Will Introduce Chilled Performances

The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, has introduced chilled performances to its programme, with the first one taking place next month (February).

Chilled performances provide a more casual theatre-going experience for audiences who are watching the show with rules on noise being more relaxed. They do not include any changes to the show and are ideal for those who like a more informal atmosphere when they visit the theatre. School audiences and babes-in-arms are also welcome.

Deborah Shaw, The Marlowe's Chief Executive, said: "By introducing chilled performances we're offering a friendly, informal visit to the theatre with no pressure to understand unwritten rules of how to behave. It doesn't matter what you wear and there's no right or wrong way to experience the performance. It's friendly, open and everyone is welcome."

The Marlowe's first chilled performance will take place on Saturday 1 February at 1.30pm for the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of As You Like It.

The RSC's Deputy Artistic Director Erica Whyman said: "Some people love to make an occasion of a theatre trip - but others are put off by the feeling that they have to obey rules. We want to make sure we are opening our doors as wide as possible.

"Chilled performances mean, for example, that someone with dementia is free to ask a companion what is going on in the show if they get lost, or a parent with a babe in arms can come along without worrying, knowing they can leave the auditorium and come back as they need. Chilled performances are a great reminder of how theatre can bring people together."

The chilled performance of As You Like It will be followed by Malory Towers on Saturday 18 July (2.30pm). The new musical from Emma Rice's Wise Children is based on Enid Blyton's novels.

As well as chilled performances, The Marlowe also offers audio-described, captioned, sign-interpreted and relaxed performances. Tickets to the chilled performances are on sale now and can be booked on marlowetheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01227 787787.

Photo Credit: Topher McGrillis





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You