The Marlowe Announces its June One-Nighter Lineup

June will be a busy month at The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury.

There'll be music and laughter across the month at The Marlowe. Music includes the last of this season's concerts from the Philharmonia, The Marlowe's orchestra in residence. Entitled Great British Classics (Friday 14 June) it features music from Elgar and Macmillan. There are also a few tickets remaining for this year's visit from Jools Holland And His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra (Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 June).

Covering both music and comedy is Jasper Carrott's Stand Up And Rock (Monday 10 June), the return of the event featuring stand-up from Jasper and music from his old mate Bev Bevan (a founding member of The Move and ELO). There are just a few tickets remaining for this.

Also with just a few tickets remaining are Al Murray (Tuesday 11 June), while tickets for Michael McIntyre's Big World Tour Warm-Up Show (Monday 3 June) have completely sold out.

There's also a treat for anyone who loves Morecombe & Wise with An Evening Of Eric & Ern (Sunday 23 June), a homage to the great double act. Starring Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel, the Olivier-nominated duo behind the critically-acclaimed West End hit Eric & Little Ern, this show is crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, that hit all the right notes!

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a performer, there are two sing-along screenings this month that will be right up your street - whether you'd prefer The Greatest Showman or Grease (both Saturday 15 June), come along in good voice and have a great time singing along to the on-screen lyrics. Fancy dress is encouraged!

All of these shows can be booked by visiting marlowetheatre.com or by calling the Box Office on 01227 787787.





