The Majestic Theatre to Stage LOVE SONGS: A NEW MUSICAL

"Love Songs A New Musical" will run at The Majestic Theatre in Manchester on Friday and Saturday, February 25 & 26 at 7pm and on Sunday, February 27 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online by clicking here or at the door prior to the performance. Please visit the Majestic Theatre website for our covid safety guidelines. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Click here for more information.

Love Songs is a musical theatre experience about the return of romance to the stage. Believe in the healing power of love and romance once again. Steven Cagan's work expresses the truth, beauty and hopefulness that we all strive for in this journey called life through the story of three couples.

Jeremy is stuck out of town on a business trip for Roy's ad agency, trying frantically to get back in time for his nuptials. His betrothed, Gaby, is anxious for him to return. Sarah, who has been engaged to Ben for six years, is weary of his failure to commit to her. Ben has been idealizing a kind of love that does not really exist. Roy and Rose, lovers for many years, just enjoy themselves. How will their stories work out?

Majestic's production is directed by A. Robert Dionne of Manchester, with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger of Derry and starring: Andrew Gibson of Manchester, Bethany Layne of Derry, Chad Moores of Boscawen, Arthur Nirgianakis of Raymond, Jessica Plummer of Auburn, and Nicole Ste. Croix of Nashua.