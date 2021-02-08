The London Cabaret Club Offers Valentine's Gift Vouchers

The notorious London Cabaret Club will miss hosting a special evening for amorous couples on Valentine's Day. This has always been a busy and important event at The Bloomsbury Ballroom and one that is especially enjoyed by the cast and crew.

This year, the team at LCC are offering a limited edition Valentine's Day gift voucher to be redeemed on any date in future (subject to availability), that will include a champagne cocktail on arrival, a fresh rose and a full bottle or your choice waiting on a secluded table for two, a sumptuous three course meal and tickets for the London Cabaret Club's forthcoming show 'The Best Of British Pop'.

In addition, they are releasing for the fist time some exclusive footage of their 'Exquisite Collection' - streaming via The London Cabaret Club's Youtube channel from 12th February.

The London Cabaret Club hope that this package will provide a first class Valentines Day gift and a reminder to their delightful clientele, that a romantic evening at The Cabaret can be enjoyed all year round! For more information, please visit: https://www.thelondoncabaretclub.com/