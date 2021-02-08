Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The London Cabaret Club Offers Valentine's Gift Vouchers

The voucher includes champagne cocktail, bottle, rose, and 3-course meal.

Feb. 8, 2021  

The London Cabaret Club Offers Valentine's Gift Vouchers

The notorious London Cabaret Club will miss hosting a special evening for amorous couples on Valentine's Day. This has always been a busy and important event at The Bloomsbury Ballroom and one that is especially enjoyed by the cast and crew.

This year, the team at LCC are offering a limited edition Valentine's Day gift voucher to be redeemed on any date in future (subject to availability), that will include a champagne cocktail on arrival, a fresh rose and a full bottle or your choice waiting on a secluded table for two, a sumptuous three course meal and tickets for the London Cabaret Club's forthcoming show 'The Best Of British Pop'.

In addition, they are releasing for the fist time some exclusive footage of their 'Exquisite Collection' - streaming via The London Cabaret Club's Youtube channel from 12th February.

The London Cabaret Club hope that this package will provide a first class Valentines Day gift and a reminder to their delightful clientele, that a romantic evening at The Cabaret can be enjoyed all year round! For more information, please visit: https://www.thelondoncabaretclub.com/


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Standby T-Shirt
Baby Onesie
BroadwayWorld Tote bag


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows
The Barn Theatre Announces New Interactive Digital Concert Where Youre In Control Of The S Photo

The Barn Theatre Announces New Interactive Digital Concert Where You're In Control Of The Set List

Smaller-Scale UK Festivals Could Be Deemed Safe Enough to Go On Photo

Smaller-Scale UK Festivals Could Be Deemed Safe Enough to Go On

Live Performance and Gaming Technology Come Together in RSCs DREAM Photo

Live Performance and Gaming Technology Come Together in RSC's DREAM

Hundred Acre Productions Presents LOCKED-DOWN ONLINE Photo

Hundred Acre Productions Presents LOCKED-DOWN ONLINE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Villages Musical Theater Announces Variety Show BACK TO OUR FUTURE
  • The Ensemble Company Presents Central Florida Premiere of Topher Payne's PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
  • The Ultimate VanHalen Experience COMPLETELY UNCHAINED to Head to Athens Theatre
  • The Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents Susan Egan THE BELLE OF BROADWAY Live in Concert