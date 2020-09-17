The Garden Theatre Launches the EAGLE LATE Season With NAKED BOYS SINGING!

NAKED BOYS SINGING will run from Friday 25 September to Sunday 11 October.

The title says it all in the international smash hit musical comedy 'Naked Boys Singing!' This hilarious musical revue features 15 original songs, a bevy of gorgeous and talented men, and no clothes - a winning combination if ever there was one!



From the sassy opening number "Gratuitous Nudity" to the screamingly funny "Bliss of a Bris," audiences and critics the world over have hailed 'Naked Boys Singing!' a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.



Originating at the Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles, this campy musical comedy opened Off- Broadway in 1999 and ran for over 20 years - and until lockdown it was still running.



This new production, directed and choreographed by Carole Todd, was due to open at the King's Head Theatre in March but its press night was cancelled when all theatres shutdown.



'Naked Boys Singing!' will now launch the EAGLE LATE season at the Garden Theatre, Eagle London, 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, London SE11 5QY from Friday 25 September to Sunday 11 October



Cast: Liam Asplen, Nick Brittain, Daniel Ghezzi, Kane Hoad, Daniel Noah, Jensen Tudtud.



'Naked Boys Singing!' is written by Stephen Bates, Marie Cain, Perry Hart, Shelly Markham, Jim Morgan, David Pevsner, Rayme Sciaroni, Mark Savage, Ben Schaechter, Robert Schrock, Trance Thompson, Bruce Vilanch and Mark Winkler



Director/Choreographer: Carole Todd

Assistant Director: William Spencer

Musical Director: Aaron Clingham

Lighting: Richard Lambert

Produced by Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions



Carole Todd - Director and Choreographer

As Director/Choreographer in over 30 West End Theatres, Carole's work includes: 'Dancing in the Streets'; 'Elvis the

Musical'; 'Dreamboats and Petticoats'; 'Cilla the Musical'; 'Jesus Christ Superstar'; 'Lily Savage's Snow White'; 'Wild Oats'; (National) and 'La Cenerentola' (Royal Opera House). Worldwide includes: 'Mikado' (Brisbane, Sydney and LA); 'Elvis'

(Vancouver and Sydney); countless trade shows from Iceland to the Bahamas, and Resident Director for 'Starlight Express' in Japan and Australia. Recently Carole has directed 'Bugsy Malone', 'Cats' and 'Oliver!'.



A note from LAMBCO Productions:



In these days of powerful media and mass market advertising, it's all too easy to feel guilty for not eating the right foods, not going to the gym, not having the right look, not having the right haircut or wearing the latest fashions. We often allow ourselves to feel inadequate, which can result in superficial facades such as clothing, allowing us to project a well-

considered but false image to those around us. Many people could never consider allowing themselves to be seen naked.



Once the clothes come off, we are exposed in ways that go way deeper than the skin's surface. A group of naked people share both a vulnerability and a similarity in having imperfections, but they tend to be kinder to each other, less critical, and there can be a deeper connection. Being as nature intended, rather than hiding ourselves from view, is not a sexual overture. The world would be a much kinder place if society was more accepting of nakedness.



I'd like to thank you for coming to see 'Naked Boys Singing!' and we all hope you enjoy the fun and connection of this show!



Richard Lambert

LAMBCO Productions

DETAILS:





Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions

presents



'Naked Boys Singing!'



Originally Conceived by

Robert Shrock



Written by Stephen Bates, Marie Cain, Perry Hart, Shelly Markham, Jim Morgan, David Pevsner, Rayme Sciaroni, Mark Savage, Ben Schaechter, Robert Schrock, Trance Thompson, Bruce Vilanch and Mark Winkler



Director/Choreographer Carole Todd



Assistant Director: William Spencer



Musical Director: Aaron Clingham



Lighting: Richard Lambert



The Garden Theatre

at The Eagle

349 Kennington Lane

London

SE11 5QY

(nearest tube/train: Vauxhall)



25th Sept to 11th October 2020





Doors will open 30mins before the performance



Tickets:

£18.00 + bkng fee



Bookings/website:

www.gardentheatre.co.uk



The performance is 60mins (approx)

without an interval

The Garden Theatre at The Eagle

follows Government

guidelines in its operations



Social Distancing is in place with

seat allocations by the theatre staff



The venue is outdoors



Please note that drinks orders may be taken via the Eagle London app and a

table service is in operation



Temperature will be checked on arrival and contact detailks taken for Test and Trace



All audience members must wear face masks or coverings during the performance

