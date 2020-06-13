The Barn Presents THE CIRCUS CABARET

This evening at 7:30pm BST, The Barn will be releasing its exclusive circus extravaganza The Circus Cabaret to its YouTube channel and Facebook page!

Hosted by Tweedy's Lost & Found star Tweedy the Clown, the evening will feature performances from circus acts including hand-to-hand acrobats, the German wheel and duo aerial hoop alongside musical performances from The Packhorse Band.

Circus Cabaret will be available for free to watch on our Facebook and YouTube channels permanently, however we will be be using the event as a fundraiser for both the performers involved and our SAVE OUR BARN campaign. Donations will be able to be made by texting BARNCIRCUS with a donation amount to 70085, texts cost the donation value plus one standard rate message. Donations can also be made by calling 01285 648255 or on the theatre's website at barntheatre.org.uk/sob.

