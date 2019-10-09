Tabard Theatre Relaunches As Chiswick Playhouse

In honour of the area's illustrious theatrical heritage, the Tabard Theatre is reopening as Chiswick Playhouse. They have announced their fantastic opening season and their West End cast for the UK premiere of a revamped version of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.

The Tabard brought important and innovative theatre back to Chiswick after a gap of over twenty years following the 1959 closure of the much-loved Chiswick Empire. Chiswick Playhouse will produce new work as well as reimagining classic stories. It will create its own in-house productions and bring shows of West End calibre to West London at a fraction of the ticket price!

The season will open on 30th October with I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, directed by Charlotte Westenra (Kiss of the Spiderman, Donmar Warehouse) which will star George Rae (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Lion King, West End) and Dominic Hodson (War Horse and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, West End), alongside Laura Johnson (Hair 50th Anniversary, The Vaults and Hope Mill Theatre) and Naomi Slights (Mamma Mia, West End).

The new season includes an irresistible Hansel and Gretel with a witch hungry for the only sustainable food source: children; a gripping revival of Tryst, a passion-fuelled thriller based on a true story, following its huge success in 2017.





